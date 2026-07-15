Airlines Adjust Flight Plans Amid Middle East Turmoil

As tensions ease following recent U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran, numerous airlines are cautiously reinstating flights to the Middle East. However, several carriers continue to suspend operations due to ongoing safety concerns and strategic adjustments.

Major airlines like Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, Delta, and Lufthansa have mapped out specific timelines for resuming services to destinations including Dubai, Tel Aviv, and Riyadh. Many of these adjustments reflect a tentative recovery phase amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

Despite some routes reopening, airlines like Norwegian Air and ITA Airways maintain indefinite suspensions for specific destinations, highlighting continued caution. The aviation industry's response to regional conflicts embodies a balanced approach between operational viability and safety priorities.