High-Stakes Diplomacy: ASEAN Meetings in Manila

The Philippine foreign ministry reports that U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will attend key ASEAN and related meetings in Manila next week. Spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial announced the high-level diplomatic engagements during a briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 11:17 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: ASEAN Meetings in Manila
  • Country:
  • United States

The Philippine foreign ministry has confirmed that U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio is expected to attend next week's ASEAN and related meetings in Manila. In a significant diplomatic gathering, Rubio will be joined by his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial.

The announcement was made during a briefing, where Imperial outlined the importance of these high-level engagements. The participation of both American and Chinese officials underscores the meetings' critical nature and the strategic discussions expected to take place in the Philippine capital.

The ASEAN meetings will focus on regional cooperation and pressing international issues, offering a platform for dialogue among key global players. The presence of top diplomats highlights the continuing importance of ASEAN in fostering collaborative solutions to regional challenges.

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