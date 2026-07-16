Teacher Terminated Over Religious Homework Controversy in Hyderabad School

In a contentious incident in Hyderabad's Charminar Zone, a private school terminated a teacher for assigning religious verses as homework. This move came after parents expressed concern over potential communal implications. The teacher, who worked at the Sayeedabad branch, was dismissed and barred from future employment within the School Group of Education Institutions.

The termination order, issued on July 15, was effective immediately. Authorities acted swiftly after parents of a Hindu student lodged a formal protest against the imposition of religious assignments in a predominantly Muslim class.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Charminar Zone, Khare Kiran Prabhakar, emphasized the importance of adhering to educational policies. The school quickly addressed the issue, dismissing the teacher and preventing further protesters from gathering. A peaceful resolution was obtained with police assuring that communal harmony remains intact.