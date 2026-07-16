Teacher Terminated Over Religious Homework Controversy in Hyderabad School

A primary school teacher in Hyderabad's Charminar Zone was terminated for assigning religious homework, sparking concerns of communal tension. The school dismissed the teacher following protests by parents and intervention by police. Authorities and school officials worked to defuse the situation and ensure educational policies are respected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:36 IST
Teacher Terminated Over Religious Homework Controversy in Hyderabad School
DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a contentious incident in Hyderabad's Charminar Zone, a private school terminated a teacher for assigning religious verses as homework. This move came after parents expressed concern over potential communal implications. The teacher, who worked at the Sayeedabad branch, was dismissed and barred from future employment within the School Group of Education Institutions.

The termination order, issued on July 15, was effective immediately. Authorities acted swiftly after parents of a Hindu student lodged a formal protest against the imposition of religious assignments in a predominantly Muslim class.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Charminar Zone, Khare Kiran Prabhakar, emphasized the importance of adhering to educational policies. The school quickly addressed the issue, dismissing the teacher and preventing further protesters from gathering. A peaceful resolution was obtained with police assuring that communal harmony remains intact.

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