Supreme Power Equipment Bags ₹13.60 Cr Order Amid India's Power Expansion

In a significant development, Supreme Power Equipment Limited, a key player in India's transformer manufacturing sector, has announced the acquisition of a new order valued at approximately ₹13.60 Cr. The order, secured from a Hyderabad-based company, involves the supply of a 112.5 MVA, 330 kV power transformer.

This contract is projected to be fulfilled within about 11 months, bolstering the company's order book. It highlights the rising need for high-capacity transformers as India invests in upgrading its power transmission infrastructure, driven by increasing electricity demand, industrial growth, and renewable energy integration.

Esteemed for their engineering expertise, Supreme Power Equipment Limited continues to solidify its presence in the market. Mr. Vee Rajmohan, the company's Chairman and Managing Director, expressed satisfaction with the order, citing it as a testament to their robust technical capabilities and the enduring confidence customers place in their products. This latest procurement reinforces their grip on the industry, reflecting the evolving power infrastructure landscape.