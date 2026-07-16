Tim Merlier Sprints to Thrilling Tour de France Stage Win
Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier clinched his third stage win in this year's Tour de France on Thursday. In a dramatic finish, he sprinted from behind to win at the Chalon-sur-Saone finish line, edging out Olav Kooij and Jasper Philipsen, despite a massive crash in the final 500 meters.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier secured his third stage victory in this year's Tour de France on Thursday, sprinting to the finish line ahead of fierce competition.
Riding for Soudal Quick-Step, Merlier managed to triumph in the 179.1 km stretch from the Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit to Chalon-sur-Saone.
Despite a massive crash within the final 500 meters, which entangled dozens of riders, Merlier emerged victorious over Dutchman Olav Kooij from Decathlon CMA CGM and fellow Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Premier Tech.