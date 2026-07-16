Wildfire Smoke Threatens World Cup Final in NYC

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has enveloped much of the northeastern United States, prompting health alerts. A cold front anticipated this weekend may clear the smoke before Sunday's World Cup final in the New York area.

Over 80,000 attendees are expected at the final between Argentina and Spain at the New York-New Jersey stadium, with an additional 50,000 anticipated in Central Park. Due to the smoke, local authorities advise reduced outdoor activity.

New Jersey recorded 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' air quality, raising concerns. AccuWeather's Alex DaSilva notes that rain and a cold front should improve conditions before the match kicks off.