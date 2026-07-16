President Murmu's Spiritual Journey: A Devotion to Lord Jagannath

President Droupadi Murmu recently unveiled a touching narrative of her unwavering devotion to Lord Jagannath, highlighting the deity as a pivotal source of guidance throughout her life. Her revelations came via a letter composed to commemorate the occasion of Ratha Yatra.

Reflecting on precious childhood reminiscences, such as her first spiritual encounter in Puri and the emotional experience of walking barefoot along the Bada Danda after becoming President, Murmu conveyed her perennial feeling of divine protection and commitment to her duties under Lord Jagannath's blessings. In her article titled "On the Grand Road of Puri," she shared these personal experiences, emphasizing how the deity has been an enduring pillar of support.

President Murmu traced her lifelong bond with Lord Jagannath to tales from her upbringing in Odisha, learning about the Jagannath Temple's significance and the annual Rath Yatra. Her account includes the lasting memory of her inaugural darshan of the deities and the profound experience of observing the Rath Yatra festival, where the divine trio travels out of the temple to bless followers during their ceremonial journey.

The President further detailed her spiritual gatherings for strength and guidance from the deity during her presidential nominations and oath-taking ceremony. She expressed her profound spiritual connection during her visits to Puri, notably the emotional barefoot walk towards Jagannath Temple, entwined with a deep sense of divine serenity and inclusivity.

Her prayer for national and global welfare encapsulates her dedication to serving every societal segment under Lord Jagannath's benevolent gaze. Murmu's article aligns with the annual Rath Yatra, a pivotal event marking the deities' stately voyage from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, observed by masses seeking divine grace and spiritual enrichment.