Delayed U.S. Arms Set to Arrive in Estonia Amid Iran War Impact

U.S. arms deliveries to Estonia, delayed due to the Iran war, are now expected to arrive in the coming months. Despite previous holdbacks, Estonia's Defense Minister announced new logistical arrangements, but ATACMS missile shipments remain pending due to their link to U.S. operations in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:06 IST
Delayed U.S. Arms Set to Arrive in Estonia Amid Iran War Impact
  • Country:
  • Estonia

U.S. arms deliveries to Estonia, which faced temporary suspension due to the ongoing Iran war, are anticipated to arrive in the Baltic nation within months, confirmed Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur on Thursday.

According to earlier reports by Reuters, U.S. officials had notified European counterparts in April that some weapon shipments might be delayed because the Iran conflict was affecting U.S. weapons stocks, a situation that affected supplies to Estonia.

While logistical details are nearly settled for most shipments including the HIMARS rocket systems, the delivery timeline for U.S.-made ATACMS missiles remains uncertain due to their crucial role in U.S. military activities in Iran.

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