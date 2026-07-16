Tragedy Strikes: Bomb Attack on Zaporizhzhia

A Russian-guided bomb attack has struck the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, claiming the lives of at least three individuals, according to local authorities.

The assault, which occurred on Thursday, caused extensive damage to both houses and non-residential buildings, revealed Ivan Fedorov, the local governor, via the Telegram app.

Fedorov shared haunting images showing buildings engulfed in flames, underscoring the grim aftermath of this latest act of violence.