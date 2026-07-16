Sadiq Khan's Elevation: From Mayor to House of Lords

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, has been appointed to the House of Lords by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This new position enables Khan to participate in the legislative process in the upper chamber. He will continue his mayoral duties while serving in the House of Lords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:21 IST
Sadiq Khan's Elevation: From Mayor to House of Lords
Sadiq Khan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, received an appointment to the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British parliament, by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. This notable appointment is part of Starmer's last actions before ceding power to Andy Burnham on Monday.

With this new role, Khan, along with 25 other appointees from diverse professional backgrounds and political affiliations, will engage in the legislative process. The House of Lords traditionally reviews and scrutinizes proposed laws from the House of Commons, often becoming a battleground for extensive debates on legislative principles.

Despite his new appointment, Khan will maintain his position as Mayor of London. His role in the House of Lords could potentially lead to a ministerial portfolio in the incoming government under Andy Burnham, although such an appointment has yet to be confirmed.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026