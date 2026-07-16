Sadiq Khan's Elevation: From Mayor to House of Lords

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, received an appointment to the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British parliament, by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. This notable appointment is part of Starmer's last actions before ceding power to Andy Burnham on Monday.

With this new role, Khan, along with 25 other appointees from diverse professional backgrounds and political affiliations, will engage in the legislative process. The House of Lords traditionally reviews and scrutinizes proposed laws from the House of Commons, often becoming a battleground for extensive debates on legislative principles.

Despite his new appointment, Khan will maintain his position as Mayor of London. His role in the House of Lords could potentially lead to a ministerial portfolio in the incoming government under Andy Burnham, although such an appointment has yet to be confirmed.