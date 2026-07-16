Eurozone Yields Surge Amidst Gulf Conflict

Tensions in the Gulf region have caused the spread between German and U.S. 10-year borrowing costs to tighten, nearing its narrowest point in a month. This geopolitical pressure has led to a rise in eurozone yields, with the German 10-year bond yield climbing to 3.135%, its highest since May 20.

The surge in energy prices, driven by the conflict, prompted fears of escalating inflation in Europe, potentially leading the European Central Bank (ECB) to take a more aggressive stance on interest rates. Markets predict a high probability of another rate hike by the ECB in September, signaling further tightening if energy prices remain elevated.

In contrast, U.S. Treasury yields have been stable despite geopolitical concerns. After cooler inflation data was released, traders reduced their expectations for imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes. This stability kept the spread between German and U.S. borrowing costs tight, maintaining a difference of 143 basis points, the smallest since early June.