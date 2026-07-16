Storm Threat Grounds Flights at Paris-Orly Airport

France's civil aviation authority, DGAC, has issued a directive for airlines to reduce their flights by 20% at Paris-Orly airport later on Thursday evening.

This precautionary measure is due to forecasts of potential storms, as noted by Meteo France. These weather conditions come after a recent heatwave across the nation.

Delays are also anticipated at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, affecting numerous flights and disrupting travel plans for thousands.