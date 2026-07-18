Bolsonaro's Visitation Suspension: A Family Rift Unfolds

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued a ruling on Friday suspending former President Jair Bolsonaro's right to receive visitors for 30 days. The suspension allows for visits only by medical personnel and lawyers while excluding everyone else, including family and political figures.

This decision arose following a social media post by Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro's son and a contender in the upcoming October presidential elections. The post violated the terms of Bolsonaro's house arrest, which prohibit communication via social media or phone.

Jair Bolsonaro, sentenced to over 27 years in prison last year for an attempted coup, was placed under house arrest on health grounds. This internal family conflict adds tension during the election period, with legal actions reflecting political rivalries.