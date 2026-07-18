Bolsonaro's Visitation Suspension: A Family Rift Unfolds

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes suspended former President Jair Bolsonaro's visitation rights for 30 days. The decision followed a social media post by Senator Flavio Bolsonaro that violated house arrest terms, highlighting a family rift amid his son's presidential run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 06:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 06:18 IST
Bolsonaro's Visitation Suspension: A Family Rift Unfolds
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  • Brazil

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued a ruling on Friday suspending former President Jair Bolsonaro's right to receive visitors for 30 days. The suspension allows for visits only by medical personnel and lawyers while excluding everyone else, including family and political figures.

This decision arose following a social media post by Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro's son and a contender in the upcoming October presidential elections. The post violated the terms of Bolsonaro's house arrest, which prohibit communication via social media or phone.

Jair Bolsonaro, sentenced to over 27 years in prison last year for an attempted coup, was placed under house arrest on health grounds. This internal family conflict adds tension during the election period, with legal actions reflecting political rivalries.

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