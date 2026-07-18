Protest Turns Violent: Suspect Arrested in Colorado Shooting Outside ICE Facility

A man employed by a company operating a migrant-processing center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman protesting outside the facility in Colorado.

The incident occurred on Thursday at an ICE facility run by GEO Group in Aurora, Colorado. Brandon Booth, 42, a GEO employee, was arrested and charged with several offenses, including attempted second-degree murder.

The victim sustained injuries but is expected to survive. The shooting happened amid renewed scrutiny over ICE operations following fatal shootings involving ICE agents in Texas and Maine.