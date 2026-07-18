U.S. Military Strikes Target Iranian Infrastructure

The U.S. military completed its seventh night of strikes against Iran, focusing on military logistics infrastructure. Over 50,000 American service members are active in the Middle East, remaining vigilant and prepared, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 07:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 07:15 IST
U.S. Military Strikes Target Iranian Infrastructure
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  • United States

The U.S. military announced the completion of its seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran on Friday.

According to U.S. Central Command, the focus was on targeting military logistics infrastructure and other strategic sites.

A statement highlighted that over 50,000 American service members are currently operating across the Middle East, maintaining vigilance and readiness.

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