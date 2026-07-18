Blame Game: Trump's Tariff Threat Over Canadian Wildfires

President Donald Trump has blamed Canada for the spread of wildfire smoke across the U.S., adding that the cost of managing this crisis will be included in tariffs on Canadian imports. Trump insists poor maintenance of Canadian forests results in pollution that invades American airspace.

Canada’s minister of emergency management, Eleanor Olszewski, counters Trump's claims by stating that $8.56 billion has been allocated to forest sustainability in recent years. Experts assert that increasing global temperatures contribute to severe wildfires, making proactive measures essential.

The ongoing diplomatic tension adds to a complex web of environmental challenges as both Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney prepare to discuss climate strategies. Meanwhile, the situation worsens, prompting evacuations in the provinces and pushing local communities to full capacity.