HMT Land Controversy Sparks Political Row in Karnataka

The Congress has alleged involvement by the BJP in the controversial transfer of HMT land, claiming attempts to alter the forest status of 443 acres. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy rebuffed these claims, defending efforts to revive HMT, a renowned public sector undertaking in Karnataka. The disagreement intensifies political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 13:56 IST
HMT Land Controversy Sparks Political Row in Karnataka
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Congress party has issued a comprehensive document, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the largest transfer of 208.35 acres of HMT land in 2017. They allege the initiative to strip forest status from another 443 acres transpired under the BJP's Karnataka reign. These land controversies have escalated into a significant political clash.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, charged with overseeing HMT, refuted allegations of land diversion and accused state leaders of politicizing the issue to discredit his revival efforts for the renowned Karnataka PSU. Kumaraswamy underscored the legal ownership of the land by HMT, dismissing claims of its forest land status.

Kumaraswamy asserts his commitment to revitalizing HMT across India and highlights a collaborative effort with NITI Aayog to rejuvenate the struggling PSU. The minister detailed his initiative to collect empirical data from HMT facilities to guide the revival. He addressed the media, emphasizing the efforts made towards HMT's resurgence.

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