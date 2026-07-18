Tensions Rise as Anti-Encroachment Drive Targets Abhishek Banerjee's Office

An anti-encroachment drive is underway at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's Amtala office amid tight security arrangements, officials have confirmed. Personnel from the Diamond Harbour Police District have been stationed in the area, establishing a perimeter around the premises.

According to administrative insiders, the office has remained uninhabited since the election results. Despite a notice from the South 24 Parganas district administration citing illegal construction, no representatives appeared before the district council in due time. Consequently, authorities have initiated the eviction process as per government regulations.

The situation has attracted onlookers, while police maintain a strong presence to ensure law and order. On July 3, Banerjee alleged that individuals linked to his office were intimidated by the West Bengal Police's STF and CID, calling the actions politically motivated. He claimed that nearly 25 associated individuals were questioned without formal notice or legal adherence, adding that the harassment extends to intrusive phone surveillance and threats to family members.