Tensions Rise as Anti-Encroachment Drive Targets Abhishek Banerjee's Office

An anti-encroachment operation at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office in Amtala faces security measures amid allegations of political intimidation. Despite notices for illegal construction, no representative contacted authorities, prompting eviction steps. Banerjee accuses police of harassing associates without due process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 14:30 IST
Tensions Rise as Anti-Encroachment Drive Targets Abhishek Banerjee's Office
Anti-encroachment drive at Abhishek Banerjee's office in Amtala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An anti-encroachment drive is underway at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's Amtala office amid tight security arrangements, officials have confirmed. Personnel from the Diamond Harbour Police District have been stationed in the area, establishing a perimeter around the premises.

According to administrative insiders, the office has remained uninhabited since the election results. Despite a notice from the South 24 Parganas district administration citing illegal construction, no representatives appeared before the district council in due time. Consequently, authorities have initiated the eviction process as per government regulations.

The situation has attracted onlookers, while police maintain a strong presence to ensure law and order. On July 3, Banerjee alleged that individuals linked to his office were intimidated by the West Bengal Police's STF and CID, calling the actions politically motivated. He claimed that nearly 25 associated individuals were questioned without formal notice or legal adherence, adding that the harassment extends to intrusive phone surveillance and threats to family members.

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