Kali, a five-year-old Labrador Retriever, is diligently ensuring safety at the Los Angeles Stadium during the World Cup. Positioned as a first line of defense, Kali is among hundreds of security dogs deployed across North America to detect explosives and other threats amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, has been marked by complex security challenges. The United States' strained relationships with participating countries like Iran have further escalated the need for rigorous security, including the deployment of 300 private canine security services by Allied Universal.

These dogs are selected not only for their sniffing abilities but also for their non-threatening appearances to provide comfort to international fans. In Los Angeles, political protests and inter-country tensions add to the unique security hurdles. Dogs like Kali, representing the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ensure that spectators are deterred by their presence.