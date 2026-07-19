Security Tensions Rise in Jordan Amid Conflicting Reports

Jordanian officials contradict the U.S. embassy's claim of evacuating Aqaba's airport and seaport due to a credible threat. The government states no imminent danger is present, yet the U.S. advises citizens to avoid the area following an Iranian attack that killed two U.S. personnel in Jordan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 16:41 IST
Security Tensions Rise in Jordan Amid Conflicting Reports
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  • Country:
  • Jordan

Jordanian authorities have dismissed claims by the U.S. embassy that Aqaba's airport and seaport were evacuated due to a credible threat. Government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani assured that both facilities are operating normally and no threats have been identified.

The U.S. embassy's statement, however, urged Americans to avoid the locations, citing undisclosed specific threats. This caution follows the U.S. military's revelation that two personnel were killed and one is missing after an Iranian attack in Jordan.

In recent developments, Jordan has been actively intercepting Iranian missiles, reflecting heightened regional tensions. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, prioritizing public safety.

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