Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela has accessed $346 million from its resources with the IMF to support recovery from devastating earthquakes in late June. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced this action on Friday, emphasizing efforts to aid national recovery. The funding will address the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 05:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 05:43 IST
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery
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  • Venezuela

Venezuela has tapped into its financial reserves worth $346 million with the International Monetary Fund to facilitate recovery from catastrophic earthquakes that struck the country in late June. The funds will play a critical role in national recovery efforts.

The announcement was made by interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday, underscoring the urgency and necessity of this financial decision to bolster the nation's recovery efforts following the disaster's aftermath.

This strategic move aims to expedite the country's rebuilding process and address the impact of the natural calamity that inflicted significant damage across Venezuela.

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