Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela has tapped into its financial reserves worth $346 million with the International Monetary Fund to facilitate recovery from catastrophic earthquakes that struck the country in late June. The funds will play a critical role in national recovery efforts.

The announcement was made by interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday, underscoring the urgency and necessity of this financial decision to bolster the nation's recovery efforts following the disaster's aftermath.

This strategic move aims to expedite the country's rebuilding process and address the impact of the natural calamity that inflicted significant damage across Venezuela.