South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

The South African Department of Home Affairs has called on eligible couples to register their customary marriages before the special registration period ends on 31 August 2026, warning that delaying the process could lead to long queues and unnecessary waiting times at Home Affairs offices. The department says the temporary registration drive gives thousands of couples a final opportunity to formally record their marriages and secure the legal rights that come with official recognition.

Deadline Nears for Special Registration Drive

The special registration window, which opened on 1 September 2024, was introduced by the Minister of Home Affairs to help couples whose customary marriages were never officially registered. The initiative covers customary marriages concluded before the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act came into force in November 2000, as well as marriages entered into after the law took effect but were not registered within the required period. With only a few weeks remaining before the deadline, the department is encouraging couples to complete the process as early as possible instead of waiting until the final days.

Legal Protection for Couples and Families

Registering a customary marriage gives the union formal legal recognition and protects the rights of both spouses in important matters such as inheritance, property ownership and other legal or administrative procedures. Official registration also helps families avoid complications when dealing with government services and legal documentation in the future.

The department said the registration process is an important step in ensuring that customary marriages receive the same legal protection provided under South African law.

Communities Asked to Spread Awareness

Home Affairs has appealed to traditional leaders, community leaders and civil society organisations to help inform eligible couples about the approaching deadline and encourage them to register their marriages without delay.

Officials have also advised anyone needing information about the registration process or the required supporting documents to visit their nearest Home Affairs office before 31 August 2026. Acting early, the department said, will help couples avoid last-minute congestion and ensure applications are processed smoothly before the special registration period closes.