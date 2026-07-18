Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

Kazakhstan has spent years presenting tourism as part of its escape route from resource dependence. The country has the landscapes, cultural heritage and strategic position to support a larger visitor economy. However, new research suggests that, at the national level, tourism remains far from replacing energy as a meaningful engine of growth.

The study "Economic Growth, Tourism, and Energy Consumption in a Resource-Dependent Economy: Evidence from Kazakhstan," published in the journal Economies, examines Kazakhstan's economic performance from 1995 to 2024. It finds that energy consumption was positively and significantly associated with growth in both the short and long run, while tourism revenues showed no statistically significant effect. The result does not mean tourism has failed or lacks developmental value. It means the sector has not yet reached the scale, productivity or economic integration required to reshape national growth.

Energy Still Writes Kazakhstan's Growth Story

Kazakhstan's modern economy was built around oil, gas, minerals and energy-intensive production. These sectors generate export earnings, attract foreign investment and support industrial activity, but they also expose the country to shifts in commodity prices, external demand and exchange rates.

The study finds a stable long-term relationship among GDP, energy use, tourism revenues, inflation and the real effective exchange rate. Its preferred model estimates that a 1% increase in per-capita energy consumption is associated with an approximately 4.88% rise in long-run economic growth. Tourism's estimated coefficient, by contrast, is close to zero and statistically insignificant.

The energy coefficient is unusually large and should not be read as a mechanical prediction. A 1% increase in energy use would not necessarily produce an identical growth response under different conditions. The authors explain that the estimate is better understood as evidence of deep structural dependence: energy use in Kazakhstan reflects industrial output, infrastructure utilisation, transport demand and export-oriented production moving together.

The short-run results tell a similar story. Changes in energy consumption carried a positive and highly significant coefficient, while changes in tourism revenues remained statistically insignificant.

For policymakers, this creates a difficult climate and development dilemma. Kazakhstan cannot abruptly suppress energy consumption without risking output, employment and industrial performance. Yet continuing to tie growth to energy-intensive activity leaves the economy vulnerable to commodity shocks and environmental pressure.

The policy challenge is therefore not simply to consume less energy; it is to produce more economic value from each unit consumed while changing the energy mix itself. Grid modernisation, efficiency improvements, cleaner industrial technologies and renewable generation can reduce the tension between economic growth and decarbonisation.

Tourism Is Expanding, but It Is Not Yet Transforming the Economy

Tourism is often promoted as a natural diversification strategy. It can generate foreign exchange, create employment and stimulate transport, hospitality, retail and cultural industries. Kazakhstan has significant potential, including natural landscapes, historical attractions and a geographic position connecting Europe and Asia. But potential is not the same as macroeconomic weight. The study finds no statistically significant tourism-led growth effect in either the short or long run. The authors suggest that the sector remains too small relative to energy and lacks sufficiently strong connections with the wider economy.

Tourism's contribution depends on more than visitor arrivals or headline revenue. Its developmental impact grows when hotels purchase from domestic farms, restaurants use local suppliers, visitors rely on local transport, and cultural businesses retain spending within communities. Without these connections, tourism revenue may circulate through a narrow group of firms or leak abroad through imported equipment, international operators and foreign-owned platforms.

Infrastructure is another constraint. Weak transport connectivity, uneven service quality and gaps in destination development can limit both visitor numbers and spending. The study notes that tourism's macroeconomic effect may remain muted because the sector has not yet generated broad multiplier effects across transportation, hospitality, retail and local supply chains.

The absence of a measurable GDP effect should not be mistaken for economic irrelevance. Tourism may support regional employment, reduce poverty and diversify household incomes even when its national contribution remains statistically difficult to detect.

Policymakers frequently judge sectors by whether they accelerate aggregate GDP. But tourism may initially produce value through regional development, small-business formation, cultural preservation and employment in areas left behind by extractive growth.

Diversification Requires Linkages, Not Just New Sectors

The study exposes a common weakness in diversification strategies: governments often identify promising industries without building the systems that allow those industries to transform the wider economy.

Kazakhstan's tourism agenda will need more than marketing campaigns and flagship attractions. Transport connections, destination infrastructure, workforce training, service standards, digital payment systems and predictable regulation are essential. Tourism must also connect more strongly with agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, local crafts and cultural industries.

The authors argue that improving connectivity, service quality and institutional frameworks could strengthen tourism's competitiveness. They also call for higher-value activities and deeper integration between tourism and related sectors.

That is the difference between sectoral expansion and structural transformation. A tourism economy that imports food, equipment and expertise may generate revenue without creating strong domestic spillovers. A more integrated model can support local procurement, skills development and investment across regions.

Currency movements add another layer of difficulty. The study finds that appreciation of the real effective exchange rate is negatively associated with long-run growth at the 10% significance level. A stronger currency can weaken the competitiveness of non-energy exports and make Kazakhstan more expensive for international visitors.

This reflects a classic resource-economy problem. Commodity exports can strengthen the currency and improve fiscal revenues, while simultaneously making emerging sectors less competitive. Tourism, manufacturing and other tradable industries may struggle to grow under the shadow of a dominant extractive sector.

The study also identifies structural breaks around 2009 and 2015, periods associated with the global financial crisis, falling oil prices and exchange-rate reform. These breaks highlight how strongly Kazakhstan remains exposed to forces beyond its control. The adjustment process appears relatively slow. The estimated error-correction term suggests that only about 11.5% of a short-term imbalance is corrected within a year.

Diversification cannot be treated as a short political cycle or a series of isolated projects. It requires sustained investment across infrastructure, institutions, skills and local enterprise development.

The Real Test Is Turning Resource Wealth Into Post-Resource Capacity

The study's evidence supports a pragmatic rather than ideological policy response. Kazakhstan still needs a reliable energy sector. Growth remains closely tied to energy-related activity, and poorly sequenced reforms could impose significant economic costs, but continued dependence also carries risks, from commodity-price volatility to carbon-transition pressures in major export markets.

Resource revenues should therefore be used to finance the capabilities that reduce future dependence: modern infrastructure, renewable power, innovation, education, regional connectivity and productive private enterprise. Tourism can be part of that transition, but it should not be treated as an automatic substitute for oil and gas. Its success will depend on whether it creates competitive businesses, stronger domestic supply chains and durable employment rather than simply higher visitor numbers.

The research relies on national-level annual data, which can conceal major regional differences. Tourism is represented only by revenue, leaving out arrivals, spending patterns, infrastructure investment and employment. The analysis also does not directly incorporate institutional quality, technological innovation or environmental sustainability. The findings identify long-run associations rather than proving causality. The unusually high energy coefficient also deserves further testing using sectoral, regional and nonlinear models.

Nevertheless, Kazakhstan's diversification remains incomplete not because tourism has no promise, but because the energy economy still possesses far greater scale, connectivity and productive influence.