Indian authorities were right to transfer hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital due to his deteriorating health, the Delhi High Court ruled on Sunday.

The court determined that the decision to move Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital, although against his wishes, was not arbitrary, and ordered a status report filed before the next hearing. Wangchuk, 59, began fasting in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's demand for the resignation of the federal Education Minister over exam paper leaks affecting millions of students. His protest has challenged Prime Minister Modi's government, gaining national support.

Judge Mini Pushkarna noted that Wangchuk consented to receiving only oral fluids and supplements, and objected to claims of illegal detention. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, sought to transfer him to Vedanta Hospital, citing concerns over his treatment. However, authorities insisted on vigilance over Wangchuk’s health, allowing his family constant access. As his condition requires sustained intervention, CJP is set to march to Parliament, pressing its demands.