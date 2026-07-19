Court Supports Government Hospital Transfer for Hunger Striker Sonam Wangchuk Amid Health Concerns

Indian authorities moved activist Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital due to health concerns after he began a hunger strike to support the Cockroach Janta Party's protest. The Delhi High Court found no fault in the government's actions, despite objections from Wangchuk's wife, who wished for him to be treated elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 17:06 IST
Court Supports Government Hospital Transfer for Hunger Striker Sonam Wangchuk Amid Health Concerns
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Indian authorities were right to transfer hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital due to his deteriorating health, the Delhi High Court ruled on Sunday.

The court determined that the decision to move Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital, although against his wishes, was not arbitrary, and ordered a status report filed before the next hearing. Wangchuk, 59, began fasting in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's demand for the resignation of the federal Education Minister over exam paper leaks affecting millions of students. His protest has challenged Prime Minister Modi's government, gaining national support.

Judge Mini Pushkarna noted that Wangchuk consented to receiving only oral fluids and supplements, and objected to claims of illegal detention. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, sought to transfer him to Vedanta Hospital, citing concerns over his treatment. However, authorities insisted on vigilance over Wangchuk’s health, allowing his family constant access. As his condition requires sustained intervention, CJP is set to march to Parliament, pressing its demands.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026