Andy Burnham's Bold Move: Scrapping Digital ID for Cost of Living Focus

Andy Burnham is set to take office as Britain's new Prime Minister, announcing plans to eliminate the government’s digital ID initiative. This decision marks a pivot towards tackling more immediate concerns, such as cost-of-living issues, as emphasized by his spokesperson.

Burnham, who earned the nickname 'King of the North' during his tenure as the Mayor of Greater Manchester, will succeed Keir Starmer. Among his first actions will be halting the digital ID plan, criticized heavily by lawmakers and estimated to cost £1.8 billion.

While the Conservative Party's Julia Lopez mocked Labour's handling of the project, Burnham's allies call the move a chance to reprioritize essential government objectives. Burnham also intends to maintain existing oil and gas commitments despite environmental concerns.