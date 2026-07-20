Fitness Concerns Loom Over India's World Cup Preparations

India's cricket team is facing a pressing concern as injury woes continue to disrupt their preparations. Captain Shubman Gill has voiced worries over the squad's inability to consistently field their best XI in the one-day series against England, which concluded with a 2-1 defeat.

Injuries to key players, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya and seamer Jasprit Bumrah, have made the task harder for India, forcing them to field less experienced combinations. This situation was apparent in the final match, where England's formidable batting lineup amassed 387-3 against India.

Gill emphasized the need for improved player fitness as India builds towards the World Cup next year. With multiple players suffering from persistent injuries, Gill highlighted the challenge of maintaining team cohesion and performance, especially in extended tournaments.