Fitness Concerns Loom Over India's World Cup Preparations

Captain Shubman Gill expressed concerns about India's injury-hit squad impacting their performance in the one-day series against England. With several key players missing due to injuries, India struggled against England, losing the series 2-1. Gill stressed the need to address fitness issues ahead of next year's World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 11:21 IST
Fitness Concerns Loom Over India's World Cup Preparations
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket team is facing a pressing concern as injury woes continue to disrupt their preparations. Captain Shubman Gill has voiced worries over the squad's inability to consistently field their best XI in the one-day series against England, which concluded with a 2-1 defeat.

Injuries to key players, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya and seamer Jasprit Bumrah, have made the task harder for India, forcing them to field less experienced combinations. This situation was apparent in the final match, where England's formidable batting lineup amassed 387-3 against India.

Gill emphasized the need for improved player fitness as India builds towards the World Cup next year. With multiple players suffering from persistent injuries, Gill highlighted the challenge of maintaining team cohesion and performance, especially in extended tournaments.

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