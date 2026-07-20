Delhi High Court to Hear Urgent Appeal on Climate Activist's Hospital Transfer

The Delhi High Court has agreed to urgently hear an appeal challenging a decision to keep climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital, denying a requested transfer to a private medical facility. The appeal, filed by his wife, Dr. Gitanjali J Angmo, contests a Single Judge's refusal to grant the transfer.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia will preside over the hearing. Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing the appellant, has argued that the current decision infringes on Wangchuk's fundamental rights, including bodily autonomy and informed consent, by relegating treatment decisions to the Safdarjung Hospital staff.

The appeal further criticizes the Single Judge's reliance on Wangchuk's medical condition to confine him to the hospital, arguing it hinders his protest rights. Using precedents, the plea emphasizes the right to choose medical treatment and asserts that the activist wasn't consulted about his hospital transfer. The government indicates his medical state necessitated immediate intervention.