Jordan-Iran Tensions Escalate Over Missile Interceptions

Jordan has escalated diplomatic tensions with Iran by summoning Tehran's charge d'affaires in Amman. This move follows what the Jordanian foreign ministry described as 'unjustified and blatant Iranian attacks' as well as 'provocative statements' targeting the country's territorial integrity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Jordan's foreign affairs ministry highlighted a series of incidents over the past week where Iranian missiles were reportedly intercepted flying over Jordanian airspace. The Jordanian military confirmed that it had shot down three of these missiles on Sunday alone.

This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations, emphasizing Jordan's resolve to protect its sovereign space from perceived external threats.