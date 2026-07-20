Allegations of Financial Fraud Erupt at Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust
Congress MP KC Venugopal has called for an urgent debate in the Lok Sabha over alleged financial misconduct at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Claiming significant embezzlement by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Venugopal demands an independent inquiry under a Supreme Court judge's supervision.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, urging a discussion about the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Venugopal insists on an independent investigation into these claims, which he says should be supervised by a Supreme Court judge.
The notice highlights severe accusations of financial fraud within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, suggesting that substantial sums of money and valuables donated by citizens have been misappropriated. Venugopal also points to the destruction of CCTV footage and the controversial removal of a whistle-blowing Chief Accounts Officer as evidence of systemic complicity.
He expresses concerns about the state's Special Investigation Team and recent FIR, accusing them of targeting low-level staff while overlooking the main culprits. Venugopal calls for parliamentary attention and an impartial inquiry to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable, advocating for the protection of citizens' donations.
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