Congress Criticizes BJP's Legislative Moves as 'Distractions'

Congress leader Pawan Khera launched an intense critique of the BJP-led Central government's legislative agenda, particularly targeting the proposed 'Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026'. He dismissed it as a 'distraction' during a conversation with ANI, emphasizing the party's intent to keep contentious issues, such as the NEET controversy and Ayodhya donation row, at the forefront.

Khera argued that the proposed bill serves to divert attention away from significant national issues. He expressed that such legislative moves are part of the government's strategy to mislead the public, rather than taking governance seriously. Highlighting ongoing protests by groups like Cockroach Janta Party and notable figures like Sonam Wangchuk, he reiterated that grievances regarding the education ministry's management remain unresolved.

Addressing widespread dissatisfaction regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft, Khera noted that it has deeply hurt Hindu communities who feel betrayed by BJP, RSS, and VHP. On internal political maneuvers, he criticized the ruling party for actions perceived as detrimental to democratic institutions, citing recent opposition walkouts over government provocations as evidence of a 'hijack of democracy'.