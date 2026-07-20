Parliament's Heated Monsoon Session Kicks Off Amid Tension

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav conveyed concerns over the government's willingness to discuss pressing national issues in Parliament. The Monsoon Session begins with a heavy agenda, including debates on notable controversies. Union ministers are expected to present significant bills targeting national honor and judiciary amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST
Parliament's Heated Monsoon Session Kicks Off Amid Tension
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Dharmendra Yadav revealed on Monday that the party is pushing for comprehensive discussions in Parliament on critical national issues. He expressed doubts about whether the government and the Speaker would allow these discussions to proceed.

Despite participating in a party meeting, Yadav made clear that his colleagues have submitted formal notices for debates on urgent problems facing the nation. He questioned the extent to which the Speaker and the government will accommodate their request for dialogue. Addressing inquiries about the SP's stance on the protest march led by the Cockroach Janta Party, he underscored the SP's commitment to youth support, emphasizing their involvement under the leadership of Dimple Yadav at a recent Jantar Mantar rally.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today, running until August 13, and is expected to spark fiery discussions, particularly surrounding issues such as the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scandal and the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper controversy. The Lok Sabha's agenda features various items, including the introduction of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, while the Rajya Sabha will consider a legislative measure to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

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