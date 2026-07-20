Tensions Escalate in Delhi as AAP Leaders Join 'Cockroach Protest'

In a significant political escalation in Delhi, senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to participate in the 'Cockroach Protest'. This demonstration follows an appeal by Sisodia, urging people from all political backgrounds to join a protest march to Parliament as a show of support for the country's youth.

Addressing participants at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest, Manish Sisodia voiced concerns over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, which allegedly contributed to the suicides of at least 17 students. Sisodia called for strict legal action against those responsible, claiming they have been unjustly rewarded with ministerial positions instead.

In anticipation of the march led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, substantial security measures have been implemented near Parliament, coinciding with the commencement of the Monsoon Session. Delhi Police employed mild lathi charges to manage the crowd, affected traffic in central Delhi. Authorities noted the absence of an official clearance request for the march and warned of strict actions against breaches of prohibitory orders. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk asserted he would end his hunger strike if the government or MPs addressed the systemic failure in education accountability during the current parliamentary session.