Proposed Ceasefire: A Path to Peace in U.S.-Iran Tensions

Mediators have introduced a proposal to Iran to de-escalate ongoing tensions with the U.S., suggesting a 10-day ceasefire. The aim is to revive an interim agreement established last month, according to an Iranian official who spoke to Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:12 IST
Proposed Ceasefire: A Path to Peace in U.S.-Iran Tensions
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Mediators have put forward a proposal to Iran with the aim of easing the current state of war with the United States. This proposal includes a 10-day ceasefire period.

The initiative seeks to provide both nations the opportunity to revisit and potentially revive the interim deal that was previously achieved just last month.

As reported by a senior Iranian official to Reuters, the proposal is seen as a crucial step towards de-escalation and finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

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