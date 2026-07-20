Proposed Ceasefire: A Path to Peace in U.S.-Iran Tensions

Mediators have put forward a proposal to Iran with the aim of easing the current state of war with the United States. This proposal includes a 10-day ceasefire period.

The initiative seeks to provide both nations the opportunity to revisit and potentially revive the interim deal that was previously achieved just last month.

As reported by a senior Iranian official to Reuters, the proposal is seen as a crucial step towards de-escalation and finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.