Boris Nadezhdin, a well-known Russian anti-war politician, has announced his withdrawal from opposition politics after facing politically motivated challenges. Known for his vocal criticism of Moscow's actions in Ukraine, Nadezhdin's political efforts have been stymied by recent legal setbacks, effectively silencing his voice.

This month, Nadezhdin received a fine for allegedly displaying extremist symbols and was labeled a 'foreign agent' by Russia's justice ministry. These rulings disqualify him from running in the September elections for the State Duma and bar him from leaving Russia, ending his current political aspirations.

Nadezhdin expressed his discontent by stating that he is being forced out of politics and that his legal avenues to oppose the government have been exhausted. While pro-Kremlin politicians argue that such measures are necessary to maintain national unity amid tensions over Ukraine, critics like Nadezhdin see them as a means to suppress dissent.