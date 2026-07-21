Burnham's Bold Energy Bill Cut: Easing UK's Cost-of-Living Squeeze

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham intends to alleviate cost-of-living pressures by removing VAT from domestic electricity bills, saving households approximately £45 annually. This move is funded by the cancellation of a £1.8 billion digital ID program. Burnham aims to show quick action and fiscal responsibility, despite skepticism over its impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:23 IST
Burnham's Bold Energy Bill Cut: Easing UK's Cost-of-Living Squeeze
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced plans to remove VAT from domestic electricity bills, a decision that will save households around £45 annually. This initiative is part of his strategy to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and is funded by scrapping a £1.8 billion digital ID program.

Burnham, known for his leadership in Greater Manchester, is determined to show immediate support, although he acknowledges that the relief provided may not fully alleviate pressure on households. His plan has met with some skepticism from within his party, questioning the funding of these policies following the abrupt cancellation of the digital ID scheme.

As the new government settles in, Burnham and Finance Minister John Healey emphasize fiscal discipline while introducing measures that aim to reduce everyday expenses. Despite energy experts expressing doubts about the plan's effectiveness, the prime minister remains committed to giving tangible relief to citizens and restoring faith in political leadership.

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