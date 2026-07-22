Senate Committee Advances Controversial Spy Chief Nominee Jay Clayton

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee has endorsed President Donald Trump's nominee, Jay Clayton, to lead the American intelligence community, according to Committee Chairman Tom Cotton. He announced the decision shortly after a close 9-8 vote that advanced Clayton's nomination to the full Senate.

Contention arose during Clayton's recent confirmation hearing when he declined to affirm President Joe Biden's 2020 election win, drawing ire from Democratic committee members. This decision plays into a larger context of Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud, which have prompted his administration to propose increased federal control over election processes.

Awaiting a full Senate vote for final confirmation, Clayton requires a simple majority in the 100-member body, where Republicans maintain a 53-47 majority. Clayton's prior actions as U.S. Attorney, including subpoenas of journalists, further fueled discussions during the Senate hearing.