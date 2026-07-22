Zelenskiy Appoints Young General Amid Military Leadership Overhaul in Ukraine

In a significant shake-up of Ukraine's military leadership, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new commander in chief. This decision, announced on Tuesday, marks a strategic move as the country enters the fifth year of its war with Russia.

Drapatyi, 43, replaces Oleksandr Syrskyi, 60, who had held the top military position since early 2024. The reshuffle follows public protests sparked by a recent governmental strategy change that saw the popular defense minister ousted. The move is reflective of ongoing tensions between traditional military strategies and modern technological approaches, which have become crucial in the conflict.

The dismissal of tech-centric reformist Mykhailo Fedorov, known for advancing drone technology, further intensified the unrest. Protesters outside Zelenskiy's office supported Drapatyi and called for Fedorov's reinstatement. Despite the turbulence, Drapatyi expressed commitment to Ukraine's strategic operations against Russia, with a focus on precision in their military tactics.