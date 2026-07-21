Darline Graham Eyes Senate Run to Succeed Brother

U.S. Senator Darline Graham announced on Monday her intention to run for a full Senate term, succeeding her brother, the late Lindsey Graham, who passed away this month after serving two decades in office.

President Donald Trump urged her to enter the race to secure the vacant U.S. Senate seat during a special Republican primary in South Carolina scheduled for August 11. She is currently filling the position until early January.

The state Republican Party will hold a special primary election followed by a runoff if no candidate obtains a majority, with Graham set to compete against Democrat Annie Andrews in the November 3 general election.