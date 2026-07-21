Darline Graham Seeks Senate Seat Left by Late Brother

Darline Graham, current U.S. Senator, has declared her candidacy for a full term in the Senate, succeeding her brother, Lindsey Graham, who recently passed away after a two-decade tenure. Her announcement was made public during an appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity'.

Graham revealed that she had been considering the decision deeply, consulting her family and contemplating her ability to take on the challenge. She shared a sense of confidence and inner peace about her choice despite acknowledging the difficulties ahead.

Prompted by a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, Graham will enter a special Republican primary for South Carolina's Senate seat scheduled for August 11. Meanwhile, Ralph Norman, a South Carolina Republican, has also expressed interest in the Senate position.