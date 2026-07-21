Darline Graham Seeks Senate Seat Left by Late Brother
U.S. Senator Darline Graham announces her intention to run for a full Senate term to succeed her brother, the late Lindsey Graham. Urged on by President Trump, she will compete in the upcoming Republican primary in South Carolina. U.S. Representative Ralph Norman also declares his candidacy.
- Country:
- United States
Darline Graham, current U.S. Senator, has declared her candidacy for a full term in the Senate, succeeding her brother, Lindsey Graham, who recently passed away after a two-decade tenure. Her announcement was made public during an appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity'.
Graham revealed that she had been considering the decision deeply, consulting her family and contemplating her ability to take on the challenge. She shared a sense of confidence and inner peace about her choice despite acknowledging the difficulties ahead.
Prompted by a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, Graham will enter a special Republican primary for South Carolina's Senate seat scheduled for August 11. Meanwhile, Ralph Norman, a South Carolina Republican, has also expressed interest in the Senate position.