Orban's Call for Democracy Revival Amid Political Turmoil

Viktor Orban, Hungary's former nationalist Prime Minister, has taken to Facebook to issue a "Statement of Resistance" after his defeat in April elections. Accusing the new government of stifling democracy, Orban faces scrutiny for alleged misappropriations linked to the National Culture Fund during his tenure.

Despite Orban's criticisms, the new ruling party, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, has pledged to tackle corruption and re-align Hungary with EU democratic standards. Magyar holds substantial public backing, with recent polls indicating a commanding 60% support compared to Fidesz’s 18%.

The Magyar administration's constitutional amendment has sparked controversy, terminating the terms of President Tamas Sulyok and the Head of the Constitutional Court, moves Orban fervently condemns as tyrannical. A press briefing on the matters is scheduled, as Hungary braces for potential political shifts.