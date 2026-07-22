Former Premier Viktor Orban Decries 'Tyranny' as Servers Seized

Hungary's former Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared the seizure of his Fidesz party's servers amidst claims of tyranny following a raid. Ousted in April, Orban criticized the legitimacy of the new Tisza government, vowing to use non-violent methods to contest the current Prime Minister Peter Magyar's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 14:22 IST
Former Premier Viktor Orban Decries 'Tyranny' as Servers Seized
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a dramatic turn of events, Hungary's former nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the current government of tyranny following a raid that saw the seizure of his Fidesz party's servers.

The raid took place on Tuesday, and Orban voiced his dissatisfaction during a briefing on Wednesday, questioning the legitimacy of officials elected by the Tisza government.

Since being ousted in the April election, Orban has vowed that Fidesz will employ every peaceful means to oppose what he alleges is an illegitimate rule by Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

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