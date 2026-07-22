Indian Student Protests Spark Political Turmoil

On Wednesday, Indian opposition lawmakers disrupted parliament in solidarity with student protesters demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam leaks. These protests have intensified pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst a nationwide outcry.

Initially sparked by leaked medical school entrance exam papers affecting two million students, protests erupted in New Delhi before spreading to major cities. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other lawmakers have vocalized their demands, leading to repeated suspensions of parliamentary proceedings.

The unrest underscores a significant youth movement against Modi's administration, fueled by widespread frustration over education issues and supported by activist figures like Sonam Wangchuk, despite government efforts to subdue the protests.