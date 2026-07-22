Indian Student Protests Spark Political Turmoil

Indian opposition lawmakers protested in support of student demonstrators demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following exam leaks. The protests, which have spread nationwide, mark the largest youth challenge to Modi's government since 2014, gaining traction through activist support despite government attempts to quell the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:40 IST
Indian Student Protests Spark Political Turmoil
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On Wednesday, Indian opposition lawmakers disrupted parliament in solidarity with student protesters demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam leaks. These protests have intensified pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst a nationwide outcry.

Initially sparked by leaked medical school entrance exam papers affecting two million students, protests erupted in New Delhi before spreading to major cities. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other lawmakers have vocalized their demands, leading to repeated suspensions of parliamentary proceedings.

The unrest underscores a significant youth movement against Modi's administration, fueled by widespread frustration over education issues and supported by activist figures like Sonam Wangchuk, despite government efforts to subdue the protests.

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