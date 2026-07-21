Youth Movement Sparks Major Protests Over Examination Leaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the establishment of a reliable public examination system, following youth-led protests sparked by leaked medical school entrance exams. The leaked papers affected over 2 million aspirants, prompting widespread public outrage.

Protests turned violent as supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) clashed with police, leading to numerous injuries. Protesters demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Despite Modi's calls for a united front against such leaks and prompt corrective measures, tensions remain high.

The movement continues to draw massive support from young Indians grappling with educational and employment challenges. The protesters have vowed to persist in their efforts without further marches on parliament after recent clashes with law enforcement.