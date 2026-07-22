Diplomacy in Motion: U.S. and China Discuss Xi's Upcoming Visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and China's Wang Yi plan President Xi Jinping's U.S. visit, amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and conflict with Iran. Their meeting occurs during an ASEAN summit, with criticisms exchanged over geopolitical strategies and a focus on regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:42 IST
Diplomacy in Motion: U.S. and China Discuss Xi's Upcoming Visit
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • China

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with China's Wang Yi on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a forthcoming visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S. in September. The meeting, set against the backdrop of an ASEAN gathering, addressed key geopolitical tensions, especially conflicts in the South China Sea and issues with Iran.

During their conversation, Rubio emphasized the need for both nations to manage their significant differences effectively, while Wang Yi insisted on the U.S. respecting China's core interests. This diplomatic dialogue arrives as both countries handle various regional disputes, including those involving the South China Sea

ASEAN members expressed concerns about Middle Eastern conflicts, while Rubio criticized Iran for its stance on negotiations. In addition to bilateral issues, Rubio's opinion piece in Filipino media addressed the dangers of geopolitical maneuvers surrounding commerce, further highlighting regional tensions and the broader implications of destabilizing activities in contested maritime zones.

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