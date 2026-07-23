Tensions Surge: U.S.-Philippines-China Maritime Confrontations in South China Sea

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced strong concerns over China's latest maritime activities in the South China Sea, describing them as 'disturbing.' Rubio reiterated the U.S. commitment to defend the Philippines following confrontations with Beijing, underscoring Washington's unwavering support for its regional ally.

The tensions escalated after the Philippines alleged that a Chinese coast guard vessel used a water cannon on a government fisheries vessel near Scarborough Shoal. This incident, which Rubio highlighted during an ASEAN meeting in Manila, followed another confrontation involving Filipino and Chinese coast guards at the Second Thomas Shoal, leading to injuries.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry stressed its right to conduct resupply missions in the disputed waters without seeking China's permission. Despite a 2016 ruling dismissing China's territorial claims, Beijing has maintained a firm stance, urging Manila to halt what it calls 'infringing and provocative actions,' further fueling the disputes.