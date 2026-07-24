Tragedy in the Black Sea: Indian Casualty Reported in Vessel Attack

An Indian national was killed in an attack on the commercial vessel Omorfi in the Black Sea. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the incident and reported that two other Indians on board are safe. India condemned attacks that endanger civilian crew members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:33 IST
Tragedy in the Black Sea: Indian Casualty Reported in Vessel Attack
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian national lost his life in a violent attack on the commercial vessel Omorfi in the Black Sea last month, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs. This tragic incident occurred on July 18 amidst ongoing global tensions.

The vessel was reportedly carrying three Indian nationals, and while two of them were confirmed to be safe, the loss of one life has raised significant concerns. The Omorfi attack highlights the mounting perils that commercial shipping faces in conflict zones.

Reacting to this, the Indian government condemned the hostile act, labeling such attacks as threats to the lives of innocent civilians aboard. India's foreign ministry reiterated its stance against targeting civilian-managed ships and called for increased international efforts to safeguard maritime routes.

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