Diplomatic Pause: Trump's Strategic Hold on Iran Attacks

In an unexpected move, U.S. President Donald Trump has paused military operations against Iran, signaling a preference for diplomacy over escalation.

The announcement was made by Mike Waltz, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, during an interview on Fox News, although specifics on the diplomatic talks remain undisclosed.

This decision follows nearly two weeks of intensified conflict, marking a significant shift in strategy as the Trump administration aims to draw Iran to the negotiating table.