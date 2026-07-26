Iran's Stance: Attack for Attack

Iran will cease its attacks if the U.S. continues its halt, though Tehran doubts the sincerity of Washington's intentions, according to a senior Iranian source. Despite the pause in U.S. strikes, Iran views this as potentially tactical rather than a genuine cessation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 18:54 IST
Iran's Stance: Attack for Attack
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Iran has announced it will stop its attacks if the United States continues its pause on military strikes. This statement comes from a senior Iranian source who spoke to Reuters on Sunday.

The source underscored that Iran's approach follows an 'attack for attack' principle. If the military actions cease, Iran will also halt its operations. This stance has already been communicated to the U.S., the source revealed, a day after Washington paused strikes following 13 consecutive nights of air attacks.

However, there is significant skepticism regarding the halt in attacks. The prevailing view in Tehran is that the pause may be tactical, rather than a true commitment to cease hostilities, the source added.

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