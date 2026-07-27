Economic Slump: Prabowo's Approval on the Decline

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's approval rating has plummeted to 51.1%, a sharp decline attributed to mounting economic dissatisfaction. The survey conducted by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting reveals public discontent over national economic conditions more than halfway through Prabowo's term.

The poller's executive director, Deni Irvani, highlighted deteriorating economic perceptions as the main driver of declining popularity. While official growth statistics appear sound, they contrast with the individual prosperity felt by citizens. Additionally, growing fears about law enforcement and political management have compounded the president's troubles.

Prabowo's administration, initially buoyed by a landslide election victory, now contends with a depreciating currency and poor stock market performance, as well as criticisms regarding the central bank's independence. Despite efforts like the free-meals program, financial challenges persist, predicted to expand the national budget deficit this year.