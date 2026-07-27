Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

The approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has plummeted, reaching its lowest point since she assumed office last year, as living costs rise and financial pressures mount, reports the Yomiuri newspaper.

Takaichi's expansionary policies have led to increased bond yields and a weakened yen, complicating government decisions on tax cuts promised to alleviate economic strain. In July, a survey showed disapproval for her administration's handling of living costs spiked from 56% to 71%.

Despite these challenges, Takaichi's approval rating remains higher than many predecessors, but her political capital from electoral victories is waning. Analysts now await potential cabinet reshuffles to signal the future direction of her economic policies, amid expectations of climbing inflation.